Tenure cap enforced in MP police stations to prevent local influence

Bhopal: In a bid to curb localised influence and uphold administrative neutrality, the Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters has enforced a strict tenure policy for personnel posted at police stations across the state.

The directive, approved by Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, reiterates that no officer shall serve at the same police station for more than four years, and under no condition beyond five.

The order, issued on Tuesday, comes amid reports that many districts failed to follow earlier circulars on rotational postings. It prohibits reposting personnel who have already completed a full tenure at a station. Officers promoted while serving at a station must be transferred to a different unit, and their total tenure—including multiple roles at the same station—must remain within the prescribed limit.

All Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been directed to review current postings and submit a compliance report to the Assistant Inspector General (Personnel) by June 16, 2025.

This move is part of DGP Makwana’s wider push for transparency, accountability, and increased public trust by preventing long-term associations that may foster favouritism or undue local influence.