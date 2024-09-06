Tensions simmer over ‘illegal’ mosque in Shimla

Shimla: Communal tensions simmered over an ‘illegal’ mosque’s construction at Sanjauli on Thursday as scores of protesters took to streets demanding its demolition.

After the issue was raised in the state assembly by BJP MLA Balbir Verma, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh also joined the issue, asking the government to order a probe as to how the illegal construction was allowed.

“It’s not an issue of mosque or Hindu-Muslim, but illegal construction, and this should be dealt as per law,” he lamented

Though initially the protests were led by Hindu organisations, local citizens groups also joined the protest asking for immediate action against the illegal construction.

However, Shimla MLA Harish Janartha took a diametrically opposite stand even as Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh urged all concerned to tread cautiously on this sensitive issue.

The two Cabinet ministers reached out to the angry protesters in Sanjauli, who raised slogans and staged a dharna.

“Himachal is known for maintaining communal harmony and all communities have been living here peacefully. I assure action will be taken as per law and the case for unauthorised construction at the site is being pursued by the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) as per the law,” Singh said. “ I am not against any religion but a four-storeyed unauthorised structure was raised despite registration of a case,” he added.