Tensions rise over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, UP on high alert

Lucknow: The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament has triggered strong opposition from both political parties and the Muslim community.

Protests and concerns have intensified, prompting the Uttar Pradesh administration to heighten security measures across the state.

In Lucknow, poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter, Sumaiya Rana, has been placed under house arrest, with a strict police presence outside her residence. She alleged that no official orders were provided for the deployment.

“The police are stationed outside my house based on mere rumours. This is unconstitutional,” she said.

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission Chairman Ashfaq Saifi has reported receiving death threats for supporting

the Bill. He stated that he was being intimidated through WhatsApp calls and social media.

His brother-in-law, who resides in Gunnaur, Sambhal, was allegedly attacked in an attempt to kill him.

Amid growing tensions, Uttar Pradesh is on high alert. Police have conducted flag marches in all 75 districts, and drones are being used to monitor dargahs and mosques in Lucknow. Despite concerns, Friday prayers were held peacefully across mosques in the state.

However, a tense situation unfolded in Sambhal, where three individuals from Delhi attempted to perform a Havan (Hindu ritual) outside Jama Masjid during Friday prayers. Police swiftly

detained them. Sambhal SP Krishna Bishnoi confirmed the arrests, stating, “Action will be taken against those attempting to disturb communal harmony.”