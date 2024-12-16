Tensions persist, yet gestures of friendship mark India-Bangladesh border on Victory Day

BALURGHAT: The strained relations between India and Bangladesh, especially amid rising concerns over atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh, witnessed a moment of goodwill on Monday at the Hili border in South Dinajpur district. On the occasion of Bangladesh’s Victory Day (Bijay Diwas), the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) extended a gesture of friendship by gifting sweets to the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

At around 10 am at the Hili Zero Point checkpost, Subedar Shahadat Hossain, the camp commander of the 20th BGB unit, handed over boxes of sweets to Inspector S N Chaube of the 79th BSF battalion. In a reciprocal gesture, the BSF also presented sweets to the BGB, exchanging warm wishes. This display of camaraderie, against the backdrop of broader diplomatic challenges, drew the attention of locals who gathered on both sides of the border to witness the exchange.

Speaking on the occasion, Subedar Shahadat Hossain emphasised: “The exchange of sweets on significant occasions like this aims to maintain a cordial atmosphere between the border forces of both nations. It strengthens the existing relationship between personnel serving at the borders.”

Meanwhile, a separate incident along the India-Bangladesh border at Daudpur raised concerns as a fire broke out in the forested area on the Indian side, beyond the barbed wire fence. The fire rapidly spread towards the border, prompting swift action from the BSF, which worked to control the blaze.

Later, firefighters from Balurghat, along with local police from Kumarganj station, managed to bring the fire under control. No casualties were reported.

Commenting on the incident, South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Chinmoy Mittal stated: “A fire broke out in the forested area near the border. Firefighters arrived promptly and brought the situation under control. Fortunately, there was no loss of life.”