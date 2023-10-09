Ten people killed in TN cracker unit fire

ARIYALUR: At least ten people were killed in a blaze in a firecracker unit in Ariyaular district on Monday.



In a statement, Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of nine people and announced cash relief for their families. The incident happened in Viragalur village in the district at a private unit and the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

Five injured persons have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and have been given special medical attention, the CM said.Stalin said he had deputed his cabinet colleagues SS Sivasankar and CV Ganesan to expedite rescue and relief activities. He announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased, Rs one lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to simple injuried.