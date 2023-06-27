Temples in West UP to implement dress code following Akhara Parishad’s appeal

Lucknow: In response to the appeal made by the Akhara Parishad to refrain from visiting temples, shrines, and Devi Shaktipeeths in indecent clothing, several temple managements in Western Uttar Pradesh are implementing dress codes in their temples.



Mahamandaleshwar Mahendra Das, Maharaj of Akhil Bhartiya Shri Panch Nirmohi Akhara said that Mahant Ravindrapuri, President of Akhara Parishad, had called upon devotees to dress decently while visiting temples. A plea has been made to visitors in many districts, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli, to dress modestly when visiting Hindu religious sites, he said. While temple committees continue to appeal to devotees, devotees themselves have acknowledged the importance of this matter. Banners have come up in temples like Aughadnath Temple in Meerut. Balaji and Shani Shaktipeeth urging devotees to wear appropriate attire when entering the premises.

Pandit Sridhar Tripathi, the priest of the Aughadnath Temple, expressed concern that some devotees were arriving in revealing clothes to seek darshan (blessings) from Lord Shiva. He emphasised the importance of coming dressed in simple attire when seeking the deity’s blessings. Consequently, after a meeting of the temple committee’s office bearers, it was decided to deny entry to devotees dressed inappropriately and allow them to view the deity from outside.

Hoardings conveying the same message have been put up at the Daksh Temple in Haridwar, Tumpkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun, Neelkanth Temple in Rishikesh, and Hanuman Temple in Ghaziabad. Moreover, a ban on wearing indecent clothing has been enforced at the Shri Mandir Hanuman Dham Hanuman Tila in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. The temple committee has put up board urging visitors to dress modestly. The committee also circulated this message on social media and informed that individuals wearing revealing attire, including short clothes, half pants, Bermuda shorts, mini skirts, nightwear, or torn jeans, would not be allowed to enter the temple.

Similarly, at the renowned Balaji Temple in Muzaffarnagar city, the committee has appealed to devotees not to wear half pants, Bermuda shorts, mini skirts, nightwear, or torn jeans when visiting the temple.

They have also stated that those wearing such clothing should cooperate with the temple committee and observe the rituals from outside.

The notice issued by the temple committee urges both men and women to dress modestly while visiting. Advocate Ashok Kumar Sharma, legal advisor to the temple committee, said that this advisory was shared with devotees through the notice board. Some individuals have supported the decision of the temple committee, considering it appropriate.

Notices have been prominently displayed to discourage visitors from wearing inappropriate attire. The temple committee sought the consent of several individuals before putting up the notice boards. The message on the board humbly requests the cooperation of all devotees.

“The introduction of dress codes in temples across Western Uttar Pradesh reflects the growing importance of modest attire while visiting sacred places. These measures aim to maintain the sanctity and cultural values associated with religious practices, and devotees are encouraged to comply with these requests for a more respectful experience,” Advocate Sharma said.