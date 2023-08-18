‘Telecom operators to verify SIM card dealers, not police’

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Telecommunications has clarified that verification of dealers selling SIM cards have become mandatory and the provision of issuing bulk connections has been discontinued.



The ministry has clarified that the verification of SIM card dealers will be carried out by “the licensee” or the respective telecom operator and a penalty of Rs 10 lakh will be imposed on violators. The guidelines for verification of “the licensee” would be released soon.

The decision in this regard has been taken to check digital frauds as due to the rise in digitalization of social-economic activities in the country, the use of telecom resources, including mobile services, has rapidly increased for availing the online services.

While announcing the new reforms in the sector, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Thursday that the government disconnected 52 lakh mobile connections, while 67,000 dealers have been blacklisted, 300 FIRs have been registered against SIM card dealers since May 2023.