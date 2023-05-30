Telangana witnesses qualitative change in lives of people

New Delhi: Telangana became a state, ten years ago on June 2, 2014 and K Chandrashekhar Rao assumed charge as its first Chief Minister. Telangana state witnessed a qualitative change in the lives of people through KCR’s rule and progressive welfare programmes. Today, Telangana has become a model in development and welfare for other states in the country. This journey towards the formation of Golden Telangana which taught many good lessons not only to the country but also to the human society. The progress and development achieved by Telangana is a testament for what kind of results can be achieved if the government works with the objective of public welfare and development. Today, every section of people is leading a happy and healthy life in the state. The



Telangana movement aspires to complete nine years on June 2, 2023 and enters 10 years.

Soon after the formation of the Telangana government, the new government launched a slew of welfare schemes to provide economic support to poor families. Out of the 3.5 crore state population, 44,12,882 people are getting pensions every month which is a landmark achievement in the welfare sector in the country.