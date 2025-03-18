Telangana tunnel collapse: Search ops continue for 25th day to locate seven missing persons

Nagarkurnool (Telangana): The search operation to locate the seven persons trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel continued for the 25th day on Tuesday. Personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, rat miners, and others intensified the search efforts using the necessary equipment, officials said. The teams conducted search operations at the 'D1' and 'D2' points, which were identified as possible locations of human presence.

On Monday, cadaver dogs inspected the 'D1' and 'D2' spots. Rescue personnel continued working to remove parts of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), which were obstructing the search operation. The excavation process was accelerated with the help of personnel and an excavator, while de-watering efforts continued simultaneously. The body of Gurpreet Singh, a TBM operator, was recovered on March 9 and handed over to his family in Punjab. Seven others remain trapped inside the tunnel. A total of eight individuals—including engineers and labourers—were trapped in the SLBC project tunnel when a portion of it collapsed on February 22.