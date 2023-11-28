Telangana: Sonia appeals to voters to bring change

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the November 30 Telangana Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the state’s electorate to bring about a change by voting her party to power. The results for the polls will be declared on December 3.



“I sincerely wish that we all convert ‘Dorala’ Telangana into ‘Prajala’ Telangana (from a Telangana of landlords to that of people’s),” she said.

The appeal for votes by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party came on the last day of campaigning in the southern state, where the BRS is in power.

“You have given me immense respect by calling me Sonia Amma…I request our sisters, mothers, sons, daughters and brothers of Telangana to use all their power this time to bring about a change. Vote for the Congress. ‘Marpu Kavali - Congress Ravali’,” Gandhi said in her message.