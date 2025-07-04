Telangana plant explosion: One more person dies; toll rises to 39

Hyderabad: The death toll in the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Sangareddy district rose to 39 following the death of a person who was undergoing treatment in a hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP) Paritosh Pankaj said on Friday. The deceased person suffered serious burns in the mishap, he told media reporters. Twenty-two people were undergoing treatment in hospitals as of Friday morning.

An official release on Thursday said 143 people were working in the plant at the time of the accident and 61 of them were safe. Twelve workers were discharged from hospitals following their recovery, while nine people were still missing, it said. The release added that the process of identifying 31 workers who died in the tragedy had concluded. A committee of experts appointed by the state government to ascertain the causes and establish the sequence of events that led to the explosion visited the site on Thursday.