Telangana plant explosion: Death toll rises to 39

Hyderabad: The death toll in the explosion at the Sigachi Industries’ pharma plant in Sangareddy district rose to 39 following the death of a person who was undergoing treatment in a hospital, officials said on Friday. The injured person suffered serious burns in the mishap on June 30. Twenty people were undergoing treatment in hospitals as of Friday evening. Two injured persons were discharged from the hospital, Sangareddy district Additional Collector Chandrashekar Badugu said.

The process of identifying the deceased and handing over the mortal remains to their family members was going on. An official release on Thursday said 143 people were working in the plant at the time of the accident, 61 of them were safe. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials visited the plant on Friday. A committee of experts appointed by the state government to ascertain the causes and sequence of events leading to the explosion visited the site on Thursday.