Telangana model of development holistic: BRS Prez K T Rama Rao

NEW DELHI: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday said the Telangana model of development is one which is “inclusive, holistic, integrated and balanced” and exuded confidence it will pay rich dividends for the party to come to power for the third consecutive term this year.



The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which won the two previous assembly polls, was rechristened as the BRS last October. The next Assembly polls in the state are due by the end of this year. Rao, who is a state minister and son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said people in the state are familiar with the governance model of Telangana.

“People in the state are aware who can provide better administration and there is nobody in the opposition(in the state) who can match what Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) can deliver for the state.”

Rao said the BJP and Congress are vying for power in Telangana but claimed they have nowhere showcased a governance model similar or better than the southern state.