Telangana HC grants anticipatory bail to YSRC MP Reddy

: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to YSR Congress Party MP Y S Avinash Reddy, in connection with the murder of former minister and his uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

The court also directed Avinash Reddy, Lok Sabha MP from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, not to leave the country without prior permission of the CBI, till the investigation was complete and that he shall not tamper with the prosecution witnesses or alter any evidence.

“The petitioner shall cooperate with the investigation and shall appear before the CBI Police on every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm., till the end of June, 2023 and shall regularly appear as and when he is required for investigation,” Justice M Laxman said in his order.

The petitioner shall be released on bail in the event of his arrest by the CBI, on execution of a personal bond of Rs 5 lakhs only with two sureties for a like sum each to the satisfaction of the CBI, the order said.

Avinash Reddy, cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is under the CBI scanner and has been examined several times by the central agency this year.