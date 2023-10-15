Telangana Guv seeks report on ‘suicide’ of woman job aspirant from chief secy, DGP

HYDERABAD: Expressing deep sorrow over the alleged suicide of a woman job aspirant here, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday sought a report from the Chief Secretary, DGP and secretary of state Public Service Commission within 48 hours on the incident.



The Governor extended her condolences to the bereaved family of Pravallika (23), who was preparing for government recruitment exams.

The untimely demise of Pravallika is a poignant reminder of the challenges and pressures faced by young aspirants preparing for competitive examinations, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

“In this particular case, it has come to the Governor’s attention that Pravallika had been preparing for the Group II examination, which had been postponed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC),” it said.

In light of the incident, she directed the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Secretary, TSPSC to send a detailed report within 48 hours on Pravallika’s suicide.

Soundararajan, while deeply saddened by the loss of such a promising young life, remains committed to addressing the issues raised by this tragic incident, it said.

She also urged all unemployed youth not to lose hope and to exhibit courage in their pursuit of gainful employment.