Telangana govt increases monthly pension for physically challenged

Becoming an example in the welfare of disabled people, Telangana government has increased the monthly pension given to the disabled by providing financial security to the individuals who are in need.

Disability pensions of Rs. 3016 have been increased to Rs. 4016 starting from this month of July, a press statement issued by the Special Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department read.

In 2014, the number of Asara pension beneficiaries was only 28,47,855, while the government has increased it to 43,81,338 by 2023.

The monthly pension amount given under Asara was only Rs. 67.47 crores in 2014. But at present, the government is providing Rs. 976.42 crore per month. The physically challenged persons pension has been increased to Rs. 4016, benefiting 5 lakh 11 thousand 656 persons.

The Telangana government is currently providing Rs. 976 crores 42 lakhs per month as financial security under various support pension categories.

When Telangana State was formed in 2014, the number of beneficiaries receiving pensions was only 28,47,855. As of June 2023, the number of Asara pension beneficiaries has reached 43,81,338.

Earlier, the government used to provide a pension of Rs. 200 per month

to elderly people, differently-abled people, handloom workers, and AIDS victims. They used to give a pension of Rs. 500 to civilians.

After the formation of Telangana state, the government increased the monthly pensions to Rs. 2016 and Rs. 3016 for the differently-abled.

Additionally, the government is giving a support pension of Rs. 2016 to beedi workers, single women, teachers, and dialysis victims.

Due to the provision of pensions to eligible individuals, the number of beneficiaries has increased by an additional 15,33,483 compared to 2014, taking the

total number of

beneficiaries of support pensions to 43,81,338. Also, in 2014, the amount given per month under pensions was only Rs. 67.47 crores. Today it has reached Rs. 976.42 crore. The Telangana govt has provided Rs. 58,696 crore 25 lakh as financial assistance from 2014 to 2022-23 under Asara pensions.

Now, with the increased support for the disabled, the annual pension under this scheme will reach 11,712 crores 24 lakhs. Compared to 2014, the number of Asara pension beneficiaries has also significantly increased.

The State government has increased the pension for differently-abled individuals to Rs. 4016.

Meanwhile, the monthly pensions given to differently-abled persons in various states (in Rs.) are-- Karnataka: 1,100, Rajasthan: 750, Chhattisgarh: 500, Uttar Pradesh: 1,000, Maharashtra: 300, Madhya Pradesh: 300, Andhra Pradesh: 3,000, Bihar: 500, Mizoram: 100, Odisha: 200, Jharkhand: 700, Tamil Nadu: 1,000 and Kerala: 1,300.