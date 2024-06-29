Telangana glass factory blast: Five people dead, 10 injured

Hyderabad: Five persons were killed and 10 others suffered injuries in a blast in a glass factory in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Friday, police said.



The injured have been rushed to hospitals and the condition of one of them was stated to be serious, a police official said.

The incident took place in the factory at Shadnagar, about 55 kms from here, at around 4.30 pm.

The blast occurred in a furnace in the factory believed to be due to overheating, the official said.

The impact of the blast was such that some persons were thrown around. About 100 people were present in the factory, but the impact was felt up to 20-30 metres.

TV footage showed dismembered body parts at the scene.

A trade union leader claimed that most of the dead belonged to other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the officials to shift the injured to hospitals and provide necessary treatment for them.

He directed that personnel from revenue, police, fire, labour, industries and health stay at the spot and coordinate relief measures, an official release said.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao condoled the death of workers in the blast and appealed to the state government to immediately conduct a safety audit and also review disaster management plans in all industrial areas to prevent recurrence of such incidents.