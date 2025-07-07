Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to embark on two-day Delhi tour on Monday

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to visit New Delhi on Monday to meet with central ministers, official sources said.

Reddy will depart after launching the Vana Mahotsavam programme at PJT Agricultural University here.

During his meetings, the CM is expected to seek funds and approvals for the state projects such as Regional Ring Road (RRR), Musi river rejuvenation, and Metro Rail expansion.

He will return to Hyderabad tomorrow, sources added.