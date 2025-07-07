MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to embark on two-day Delhi tour on Monday
Nation

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to embark on two-day Delhi tour on Monday

BY PTI7 July 2025 11:06 AM IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to embark on two-day Delhi tour on Monday
X

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to visit New Delhi on Monday to meet with central ministers, official sources said.

Reddy will depart after launching the Vana Mahotsavam programme at PJT Agricultural University here.

During his meetings, the CM is expected to seek funds and approvals for the state projects such as Regional Ring Road (RRR), Musi river rejuvenation, and Metro Rail expansion.

He will return to Hyderabad tomorrow, sources added.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X