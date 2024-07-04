Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets PM Modi

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and discussed various issues related to the state, official sources said.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu accompanied Reddy during the meeting. This was the first meeting between Modi and Reddy after the former was sworn in as the prime minister for a third straight term last month. The sources said the Telangana CM discussed key pending projects of the southern state with Modi.

Earlier in the day, Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the two leaders deliberated on matters related to Telangana. While details of the discussions were not officially disclosed, it is understood that issues related to development projects and central assistance to state were on the agenda.