Telangana CM not to attend NITI Aayog meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will not be attending the NITI Aayog meeting to be held in Delhi on July 27 in protest against the Centre allegedly hurting the state’s rights and not releasing funds due to it, official sources said on Friday.



The Chief Minister had said in the Legislative Assembly on July 24 during debate on a resolution, passed by the House after a day-long discussion, against the central government’s alleged discrimination towards the state in the Union Budget.

“The Prime Minister is the chairman of NITI Aayog. NITI Aayog meeting would be held on (July) 27th under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. As Chief Minister of Telangana, (I am) boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting for hurting Telangana’s rights, not releasing the funds due to

Telangana and for not giving the permissions due to be given to Telangana,” Revanth Reddy had said.