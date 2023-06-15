Telangana CM KCR inaugurates party’s first office in Nagpur

Nagpur: Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated his party’s office in Nagpur, its first in Maharashtra, as part of his ambitious plan to increase the organisation’s footprint outside his home state.



Rao, popularly known as ‘KCR’, was accorded a warm welcome by the workers of his party on his arrival at the Nagpur airport around 3.45 pm.

After that, he went to the BRS office located near Sai temple on Wardha Road and inaugurated it in the presence of his party workers. In December last year, the KCR-led party had changed its name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to BRS to underline its intention of becoming a pan-India party. Last month, Rao announced a month-long programme to expand the BRS party’s network in over 45,000 villages in Maharashtra.

Accordingly, on May 22, BRS began its drive to form party committees in the state as part of its exercise to go beyond the confines of its traditional stronghold Telangana.