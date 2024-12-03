Tejgyan Foundation celebrates silver jubilee

Chandigarh: The Tejgyan Foundation, widely known for its “Happy Thoughts” initiative, organised a grand Silver Jubilee Meditation Festival in Chandigarh on Monday, marking 25 years since its inception.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Kuldeep Kumar, Mayor of Chandigarh, and Rajesh Bhaskar.

During the programme, Mayor Kumar stated, “This initiative by Tejgyan Foundation is a valuable step towards bringing positive change in society. It has the ability to guide us in a new direction.”

The mayor also congratulated the foundation on its silver jubilee.

The programme commenced with Avinash Khot from Tejgyan Foundation introducing the founder, Tejguru Sirshree, and his spiritual contributions

An inspirational video based on the teachings of Tejguru Sirshree was also showcased during the event.

Tejgyan Foundation representative. Aroma Juneja said that the foundation has

been working for the betterment of people for the past 25 years.