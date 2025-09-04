Tejashwi slams PM’s emotional outburst over ‘abuses’ and NDA’s Bihar bandh

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday termed the emotional outburst of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ago over alleged abuses hurled at him during the recent ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar as “impure and insincere politics”.

Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, alleged that BJP MLAs have “hurled choicest abuses” at him and his party colleagues on the floor of the House.

He also slammed the BJP-led NDA for calling a five-hour Bihar bandh on Thursday over alleged abuses hurled at the prime minister during the Congress’ yatra. “After that unfortunate incident, the PM had gone abroad. We have seen pictures and photos of him smiling and laughing with foreign dignitaries. But as soon as he returned home, he decided it was time to weep,” Yadav claimed.

Last week, a purported video of a person screaming an expletive into a microphone at a small podium erected on the outskirts of Darbhanga by a local Congress leader went viral, even as the organiser claimed that no party functionary of consequence was present at the time of the incident.

The accused, a 25-year-old resident, has been arrested. The Congress-led INDIA bloc maintained that he was not a member of any of the constituent parties. The RJD leader also alleged: “Where were the PM’s sensibilities while making vulgar jibes like a girlfriend worth Rs 50 crore? He had also said so many deplorable things about Sonia Gandhi and made a below-the-belt remark on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s DNA. His party MLAs have hurled choicest abuses at me and my party colleagues on the floor of the assembly.”

He said nobody condones the insult to anybody’s mother, but the “BJP has a lot to answer for the issue of crude behaviour in public”. AGencies

Asked about the five-hour-long bandh called by the BJP on Thursday over the issue, the former Bihar deputy CM, who was with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the fortnight-long yatra, said: “They are in power and yet they are calling a bandh The BJP is rattled by the success of our yatra that covered a distance of more than 1,300 kilometres across 25 districts.” Agencies