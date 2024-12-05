Tejashwi promises 200 units of free electricity ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Munger: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday promised “200 units of free electricity” to consumers across Bihar upon formation of government by the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ helmed by his party.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an interaction with RJD workers in Munger, the former Deputy CM also said his party was drawing a “roadmap” to be shared with the public ahead of Assembly polls due next year.

“The people of the state are reeling under exorbitant power tariff and erratic billing by smart pre-paid meters which deserve to be called smart cheaters. We intend to set things right and bring relief to the people by providing 200 units of free electricity. We are committed to do so upon coming to power but even until then we will put pressure on the Nitish Kumar government for the same”, said Yadav, who is now leader of the opposition in the Assembly.

The young leader alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has “ceased” to be what he was and become a ‘mukhauta’ (mask) for a coterie which was pulling the strings in the state.

The RJD leader lambasted the JD(U) supremo for “failure” to secure special status for Bihar and protect the laws providing enhanced quotas for deprived castes, despite his party being “a part and parcel” of the NDA government at the Centre.

He also alleged that a budgetary allocation of Rs 250 crore has been made for the “Mahila Samvad Yatra” which the chief minister is likely to undertake shortly and said, “public money is being splurged. Bureaucracy seems to have been given a free hand for indulging in loot”.

Yadav also made light of the debacle of his party in recent Assembly by-polls which saw the NDA wresting two seats from the RJD which ended up losing the “single largest party” status in the Assembly.

He said “by-elections are never an indication of what is going to happen in Assembly polls. This has been seen so many times. Also, remember that in 2020, the Mahagathbandhan had almost made it to the finishing line”.