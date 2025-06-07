Tejashwi escapes unhurt as his convoy hit by truck in Bihar, 3 security personnel injured

Vaishali (Bihar): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav escaped unhurt as a speeding truck hit two vehicles of his convoy, injuring three security personnel in Bihar's Vaishali district early on Saturday, police said. The vehicle of the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly was not hit by the truck, a senior officer said. The accident took place around 12.30 am when Yadav's convoy had stopped for a tea break on the Patna-Muzaffarpur national highway near Goraul, he said.

They were returning to Patna from Madhepura when the accident took place. "Yadav escaped unhurt in the accident. Three security personnel sustained injuries and were taken to the nearest government hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. Yadav had also visited the health facility and enquired about the condition of the injured personnel," the police officer said. Talking to reporters at the hospital, Yadav said, The accident took place when we were returning from Madhepura to Patna. We had stopped for a tea break near Goraul. A speeding truck rammed into two vehicles of my convoy, injuring three security personnel. I immediately alerted the district police and the administration. The accident took place just five feet away from my vehicle."

The police arrested the truck driver and his helper and seized the vehicle, the officer said. "Action should be taken against those who violated traffic rules," Yadav said. Vaishali SP Lalit Mohan Sharma told media reporters, "Three policemen - two security personnel of the convoy and one from the district police - sustained injuries in the accident Two of the three injured policemen have been referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and other is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Hajipur." According to doctors, all the injured security personnel are "now out of danger", the SP said. The investigation into the accident is underway, he added.