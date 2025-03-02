Tejashwi demands hike in pension, Rs 2,500 monthly cash transfer to poor women ahead of Bihar budget

Patna:A day before the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar is scheduled to present its last budget ahead of the assembly elections this year, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday demanded an increase in social security pensions and cash transfer of Rs 2,500 per month to poor women.

Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, said he expected that the government would announce 200 units of free electricity for all consumers in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio, will table the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the assembly on Monday.

Talking to reporters Yadav alleged, "The NDA government at the Centre as well as in the state are least bothered about the welfare of the people of Bihar."

He also claimed that the social security pensions have not been increased by the state government for the last 20 years.

The leader of the opposition said, "The amount paid to people above 60 years, widows, and people with disabilities (PwDs) should be increased to Rs 1,500 per month from the existing Rs 400, which is the lowest in the country."

He also said, "We demand a substantial increase in social security pensions, transfer of Rs 2500 per month each to women from poor and deprived sections of society and 200 units of free electricity to all consumers in the state."

The NDA government in the state must accept these demands and should announce these initiatives in the budget for the next financial year, Yadav said.

"The RJD has already made it clear that if it comes to power in the upcoming elections, Rs 2,500 per month will be transferred into the bank accounts of women belonging to deprived sections. Besides, 200 units of electricity consumption will be made free for all residents of the state. Employment will be provided to the youth," he said.

The former deputy chief minister claimed that the RJD is the "party which always fulfils its promises made at the time of polls".

"We deliver on our promises whenever we get a chance," he asserted.

Yadav also said people would give a befitting reply to the BJP-led central government in the coming assembly polls as "Bihar has been given step-motherly treatment by the Centre in the Union budget for the year 2025-26".

The RJD leader also demanded restoration of reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and backward classes from 50 per cent to 65 per cent, he said.

"The previous grand alliance government, of which the RJD was a part, increased the quota for deprived castes from 50 per cent to 65 per cent in government jobs and educational institutions, taking the overall reservation to 75 per cent in light of the Bihar caste survey," he said.

However, the BJP moved a court and got the "entire issue entangled in legal battles", Yadav claimed.

Alleging that "the BJP eats away reservation and steals quota", Yadav said, "We want restoration of the quota".

He claimed, "Due to the non-implementation of 65 per cent reservation, candidates from SC/ST, OBC and EBC (economically backward class) are suffering from a direct loss of 16 per cent reservation."