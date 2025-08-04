Tejashwi committed crime by keeping 2 voter IDs: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP alleged on Sunday that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has committed a crime by keeping two voter IDs, noting that his Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number he cited at a presser was different from the one he officially carries.

A day after the Elections Commission refuted his claim that his name was missing from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar, the BJP sharpened its attack on the Opposition leader.

“The Congress and RJD have been thoroughly exposed... Did you (Yadav) lie under oath? Did you present wrong facts to the Election Commission,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra asked at a press conference.

Patra noted that the voter ID the RJD leader had submitted in his 2020 poll affidavit was different from the one he had mentioned on Saturday to claim that his name was missing from the electoral rolls prepared after the contentious Special Intensive Revision exercise.

He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his ally Yadav of resorting to lies to weaken and insult constitutional institutions like the Election Commission and to dent India’s stature.

If a party leader like Yadav carries two voter IDs, then what will its workers be doing, the BJP spokesperson asked, claiming that it showed RJD members cast votes at two places to inflate support for their party.