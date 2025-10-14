Tej Pratap to contest Bihar Assembly polls from Mahua

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav will contest the Bihar elections from Mahua as his newly-floated party, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), announced candidates for 21 seats on Monday.

Yadav, a former minister in the state government, floated the party after his father expelled him from the RJD in May.

“Our national president, Tej Pratap Yadav, will contest the assembly elections from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district,” JJD state

chief Madan Yadav said, releasing the names of candidates for 21 seats.

Yadav had represented the Mahua seat till 2020 when RJD shifted him to Hasanpur.

The JJD fielded Sanjay Yadav in Madhepura, Taurif Rahman in Narkatiaganj, Dharmendra in Barauli, and Braj Bihari Bhatt in Kuchaikot, among others.