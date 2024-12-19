Tehri to host Acro World Championship & Aero Show

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) is organising the Acro World Championship and Aero Show 2024 from December 19 to 23 in Tehri with the aim of developing the Tehri Lake area as a hub

of Acro Paragliding.

Participants from 10 countries, including India, Turkey, the US, Czech Republic, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, France, Iran, Hungary, and Albania will grace the festival with their presence in which 30 Foreign Acro Pilots, 102 Indian SIV pilots, 25 Tandem Pilots and five BASE Jumpers have registered to participate in the show, being organized with the support of M/s Paragliding Mantra, Pune (Maharashtra) and the district administration.

Tourism Secretary and CEO of UTDB Sachin Kurve on Wednesday said: “The Tehri Acro Festival not only promises an exhilarating experience for participants but also serves as a platform to showcase paragliding to the international community, firmly placing Tehri on the global paragliding map.”

He further stated that during the event, the National SIV Championship will also be organised for Indian pilots. To make the show more attractive and to increase public participation in it, free tandem paragliding rides will be organised for the visitors and local people during the event, for which interested persons will have to register themselves free of cost at the venue. For the entertainment of the visitors coming to see the event, demonstrations of paragliding aero show and base jumping will also be organised. A total prize money of Rs 14.50 lakh will be given to the winners of the Acro Championship and national-level SIV competition.