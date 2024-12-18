Teenagers also getting addicted to drugs: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP has turned the state into a hub of drugs, opium, synthetic drugs, heroin, brown sugar, smack, hashish, ganja, cocaine and bhang.

“Ever since BJP has come to power in the state, drug dealers have been having a field day and they have fearlessly spread their network all over the state. Today, drugs have reached every village, street and locality of the state,” he stated.

Hooda said Haryana was known for its pure food, wrestlers, soldiers and their health, but BJP has made the drug business the identity of Haryana. “The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment itself presented a report in the Rajya Sabha in December 2023. According to this, 16.51 percent of the drug addicts in Haryana use opium and its drugs, even heroin

and synthetic drugs. 11 percent people use ganja, bhang and hashish for intoxication...” he stated, adding that the “teenagers of Haryana are also

getting caught in the clutches of drugs”.