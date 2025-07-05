Teen girl raped for over a yr in Thane district; minor, woman among 8 booked

THANE: A case has been registered against eight persons, including a juvenile and his mother, over the alleged repeated rape of a 15-year-old girl, who also became pregnant, in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The teenager from the Bhiwandi area was sexually assaulted at multiple locations between April 2024 and June this year, he said.

“We registered the FIR today (Friday) based on the survivor’s complaint,” said the official from Shanti Nagar police station.

Citing preliminary inquiry, the official said the minor was first raped by a juvenile at his house, where she worked as a help. Subsequently, some other persons raped the girl, who later became pregnant.

The juvenile accused, his mother and six others have been named in the FIR. Police have applied sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, the official said.

“A probe is underway. No arrests have been made yet,” the official added.