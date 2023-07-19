Teen boy drowns in Hindon river in UP’s Saharanpur

A 11-year-old boy drowned in Hindon river in Chutmalpur area here, police said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain said,”Three children of the area went for a swim in the nearby Hindon river and were swept by a strong current.” People present at the banks managed to recover the trio from the river and rushed them to hospital. The two minors were saved while Kanhiya died of drowning, he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation initiated.