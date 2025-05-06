Teen becomes first to clear class 10 exams in UP village since Independence

Barabanki: In a historic feat for a remote hamlet in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, a 15-year-old has become the first villager to pass the class 10 board exams since Independence.

Ramkeval hails from Nizampur village, which is about 30 km from here and has a population of around 300 people, primarily from the Dalit community.

The eldest of four siblings, he did odd jobs during the day to support his family and burnt the midnight oil to prepare for the exams.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi on Sunday honoured Ramkeval and his parents in recognition of the achievement. He also assured him of all the help in his studies.

In an emotional recounting, Ramkeval shared that he used to carry lights in wedding processions and earned Rs 250 to 300 per day.

"Despite returning late at night, I would study for at least two hours under a solar lamp at home. Some people in the village used to mock me, saying I would never pass high school. But I always believed I would prove them wrong," Ramkeval, who studied at the Government Inter College in Ahmedpur near Nizampur, said.

Being the eldest, he also contributed to household expenses. "Poverty forces one to do everything. But I wanted to study no matter what," he said.

Asked about his dreams, Ramkeval said he wants to become an engineer, but admitted he still finds it hard to believe that he has passed class 10. “It will take time to accept that this is real,” he said.

According to Ramkeval's family and teachers, he has always been a bright student and consistently performed well in tests and exams.