Technology in judicial system ensures transparency: CM Sukhu

shimla: The use of technology and digital solutions in the judicial system can ensure transparency, productivity and efficiency, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who inaugurated a two-day North Zone-II Regional Conference on ‘Contemporary Judicial Development and Strengthening Justice through Law and Technology’ here on Saturday.



He highlighted the importance of technology in making the lives of common people easier in every field, including the judiciary.

The chief minister emphasised the need to view technology as an ally in bringing about change and strengthening the judicial system. With the inclusion of modern technology, the functioning of the judiciary has accelerated and during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual hearings had proven to be a boon for all, which saved both money and time of the people, the chief minister added.

He said that a reliable and speedy judicial system is essential for a healthy and self-confident society, as well as for the development of the country and when justice is seen being served, the faith of the common man in the constitutional institutions gets strengthened and continuous improvement of law and order becomes possible.

The delay in justice is one of the biggest challenges being faced by the country and the judiciary is seriously working to solve this problem, said the CM. The alternative dispute redressal option is a means of resolving disputes and preparing the legal education in line with technology should be an important goal for all those associated with this profession, he added.

Sukhu said that he himself was a law student, and has a keen interest in the subject.