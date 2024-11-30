Team of oncologists launch 24x7 free of cost Pink Cancer Helpline number for early detection of breast cancer

New Delhi: Recognizing the critical need for awareness and early intervention, a team of oncologists under the Cancer Mukt Bharat campaign have launched India's first 24x7 free of cost Pink Breast Cancer helpline number to encourage women to take first step towards breast cancer early detection and treatment.

Women across the country can now access expert guidance to take early detection test and related preventive advice and support at any time through this helpline at 9599687085, via video consultation or phone calls and get self-examination guidance through cancer experts without paying any charges.

This helpline also offers Mammography, an important test to detect breast cancer at discounted rates which offers discount of up to 50 per cent on the mammography test across India, said senior oncologist Dr Ashish Gupta, who is heading Cancer Mukt Bharat campaign in India.

"The aim of the initiative is to spread awareness to take first step , counsel patients and their family to catch breast cancer in stage 1 or 2 where cure rate is very high," Dr Gupta said.

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India, with thousands of lives lost annually due to late-stage detection, he said.

The lack of awareness, stigma and limited access to healthcare contribute to delayed diagnosis, often when the disease has advanced significantly.

Breast cancer risk peaks between the ages of 50 and 64.

"Alarming trends, however, indicate a rise in cases among younger women, with 25 per cent of cases now occurring in women under 40," Dr Gupta stated.

Over 90 per cent of breast cancer cases can be successfully treated if diagnosed at stage 1 or 2, he said.

This helpline seeks to empower women by providing accurate information, expert support, knowledge about symptoms of breast cancer, along with providing breast cancer screening test at discounted rates.

"Detecting breast cancer early will help India increase the cure rate and reduce the breast cancer related deaths in the country" "This initiative is a step forward in reducing stigma, misinformation, and delays in seeking medical help," Dr Gupta said.

With breast cancer cases rising annually, an estimated two lakh new cases were reported in India in 2023 alone. This helpline is poised to play a pivotal role in early detection and prevention, he said.

Research underscores the importance of timely intervention, as survival rates for breast cancer exceed 90 per cent in early-diagnosed cases, compared to drastically lower figures for late-stage detection.

Dr Gupta added, "Early detection through regular self-examinations, clinical screenings, preventive guidance and mammograms can dramatically improve survival rates, as treatment is most effective in the initial stages."