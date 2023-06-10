Team of 65 advocates formed for effective advocacy of Gyanvapi cases

Lucknow: In a significant development related to the Gyanvapi cases in Varanasi, a team of 65 advocates is being set up to effectively advocate the pending cases in the District Court, Allahabad High Court, and Supreme Court. The team will meticulously study the cases and present them with compelling evidence.



This announcement was made by Jitendra Singh Visen, the head of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. He also disclosed that Uday Pratap Singh, a member of the Bhadri royal family, has been appointed as the advocate for the lawsuits filed by the Visen family.

Uday Pratap Singh, who had previously refrained from involvement in the Gyanvapi cases, has now taken up the responsibility of defending them. This move is expected to bring considerable expertise and strategic guidance to the legal proceedings. Singh is father of former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya. Visen assured the public that every possible effort will be made to ensure a favorable outcome for the Hindus in the Gyanvapi case. He firmly emphasised that the sentiments of Sanatani Hindus should not be played with, and no one will be allowed to undermine their beliefs and heritage.

To bolster the Gyanvapi case, a team of 46 advocates will be formed specifically for the Varanasi District Court. Similarly, a group of learned advocates will be represent the case in the Allahabad High Court. The same arrangement will be replicated for the Supreme Court. The names of approximately 65 advocates, including Uday Pratap Singh, will be announced in July, giving a clear indication of the extensive legal expertise that will be involved in advocating for the Gyanvapi cases.

Uday Pratap Singh, the designated advocate, called upon the Sanatani Hindu community to remain vigilant and attentive. He highlighted the significance of the Gyanvapi cases and stressed the importance of protecting the interests and sentiments of Hindus.

The formation of this formidable legal team signifies the determination of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh and the Visen family to fight for their cause. With experts from various legal fields coming together, it is expected that the Gyanvapi cases will be presented effectively, backed by thorough research and compelling evidence.

The impending announcement of the advocate team in July will further solidify the foundation for a strong legal battle in defense of the Gyanvapi.