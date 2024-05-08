Teaching minors good touch and bad touch not enough, says HC

New Delhi: Teaching minors about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ is not enough in today’s virtual world and children must be educated on the emerging concept of ‘virtual touch’ and its potential dangers, the Delhi High Court has said.

This involves teaching them appropriate online behaviour, recognising warning signs of predatory behaviour and understanding the importance of privacy settings and online boundaries.

“This court is constrained to note that in today’s virtual modern world where virtual space has also become a breeding ground of alleged virtual affections between teenagers, they are not equipped to deal with the potential dangers of human trafficking for prostitution and other side of crimes which exists in the virtual world,” Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said on Monday.

The high court’s observations came while dismissing a bail plea by a woman, Kamlesh Devi, accused of helping her son in sexually assaulting a minor girl after kidnapping her and forcing her into prostitution.

The 16-year-old was allegedly kidnapped by Rajiv who befriended her on social media and kidnapped her when she came to meet him. The girl was taken to Madhya Pradesh and confined there for several days. She was allegedly sexually assaulted by the man and others.

It was also alleged that the girl was forced to marry a 45-year-old man in exchange for money.