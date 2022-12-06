Teachers of govt-aided colleges not found to hold 'office of profit', says HC

Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has quashed a 2018 state government policy barring teachers of government-aided colleges from contesting elections and holding posts in political parties.



The High Court remarked that teachers of government-aided colleges are not found to hold an office of profit and quashed the notification aimed at instilling discipline and order among the teachers in the state.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by National People's Party in 2018 issued an order barring teachers from engaging in political activities citing that schools and colleges should be kept "free from politics".

Justice HS Thangkhiew on Monday said, "The impugned amendments as given in the impugned notification dated 23.03.2021, amending the Aided College Employees Rules, being the product of a flawed decision-making process, are held to be unsustainable, and as such, the impugned notification is set aside and quashed."