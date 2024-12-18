Teachers job scam case: ED files 5th chargesheet against Leaps & Bounce

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed fifth chargesheet against Leaps and Bounce in connection with the primary teachers’ recruitment scam.

In the chargesheet it has been mentioned that the ED claims that cash given to people repeatedly.

Also paper notes were used as ‘tokens’ and money was given and received by matching the serial numbers of the currency notes which subsequently was credited to the bank account of Leaps and Bounce.

The Central agency also claimed in its chargesheet that during their probe they have found multiple ‘middlemen’ and interrogated them as well.

In the page 108 of the chargesheet, the ED has mentioned that the use of paper notes as ‘tokens’ after questioning a person identified as Harshvardhan Kayan.

The person is the director of a company styled as Kayan Securities Private Limited. The name of this company is mentioned in the serial number 37 of the list of accused in the chargesheet. The central agency reportedly claimed that Kayan had told the investigating officers that a person identified as Mohit Agarwal had made the connection between his company and Lips and Bounds.

Kayan also has claimed that Mohit used to send two people identified as Ganesh Sau and Mukesh to give or receive money from several places in BBD Bag area.

They used to be given currency note by Mohit to receive the money.

The aerial number of that currency note used to be shared with the person from whom the dui would receive the money.

The money exchange used to take place after matching the serial number.