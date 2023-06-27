Teachers and pensioners unite for old pension restoration rally

Lucknow: Teachers, pensioners and employees from the central and state departments have joined forces to demand the restoration of the old pension system and for this, a massive rally, called Hunkar Rally is scheduled to take place at Charbagh Railway Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, with the participation of one lakh employees. Representatives from various sectors, including railways, postal services, public works, education, and electricity, will be present at the rally. The preparations for the event are in full swing.



Leading the Hunkar Rally will be Shivgopal Mishra, the General Secretary of the All India Railway Federation (AIRF). “Central and state employees’ organisations are actively coordinating the logistics for the mega rally at three different levels. The estimated number of participants from both central and state departments is expected to reach up to one lakh. During the rally, there will be an announcement regarding a major movement in Delhi at the national level,” Mishra said here on Monday.

Several notable figures will address the gathering, including Harikishore Tiwari, President of the State Employees Joint Council, Sushil Pandey, President of the UP State Primary Teachers Association, Yogesh Tyagi, President of the UP Junior High School Teachers Association, Rakesh Tyagi, President of the Diploma Engineers Federation, and Sushil Tripathi, President of the UP Ministerial Collectorate Association. President of the State Employees Joint Council, Harikishore Tiwari, reviewed the preparations for the Hunkar Rally focused on the restoration of the old pension system. He emphasised that the central and state employees’ organisations are reviewing the arrangements at three different levels.

“The Hunkar Rally is expected to make a significant impact, as teachers, pensioners, and employees from various sectors unite in their demand for the restoration of the old pension system. The collective efforts of these individuals aim to bring attention to their cause and advocate for change at both the state and national levels,” Tiwari said.