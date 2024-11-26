Teacher recruitment scam: HC grants bail to Santanu Banerjee in ED case

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted bail to expelled Trinamool Hooghly functionary Santanu Banerjee who is now in judicial custody in the teacher recruitment scam.

The bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh granted bail to Banerjee in the ED case on a bond of Rs 10 lakh.

He was directed to deposit his passport with police and was restrained from leaving the locality under the jurisdiction of the subordinate court.

The ED had arrested Banerjee in March 2023 for allegedly raising money from job aspirants.

The agency claimed he had opened fake bank accounts to siphon off the ill-gotten money. Meanwhile,

CBI on Tuesday moved the subordinate court to take Banerjee into custody for questioning.