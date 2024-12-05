Teacher found dead inside school, foul play suspected

Siliguri: Hanging body of a teacher was found inside Farabari Special Cadre Primary School in Sahudangi area. The deceased, identified as Sourav Kumar Roy, a 32-year-old resident of Badurbagan in Siliguri, was employed at the school.

According to reports, Roy had left for school on Tuesday as usual but failed to return home. Concerned family members contacted the school, only to be informed that he had already left the premises.

Later that night, when the family lodged a missing complaint at the Ambari Out Post, the police started an investigation.

Late at night, his body was recovered from a room in the school. The family of the deceased has raised serious doubts about the official narrative, alleging foul play and a possible cover-up.

They claim that Roy had been vocal about corruption in the school’s mid-day meal programme and instances of ragging, and they suspect that these issues may have led to his untimely demise.