Teacher ends life over harassment by two colleagues in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old teacher at a private school allegedly committed suicide at her house here

after being “harassed” by two male colleagues, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on September 19 and the woman’s husband lodged a complaint at Adibatla police

station alleging that two teachers at her school were “harassing and behaving

indecently” towards her, due to which she hanged herself, they said.

The deceased, a science teacher, hailed from Assam.

The woman’s husband, who was in Assam for business, was informed of his wife’s death by police.

Her husband, in a complaint lodged on September 20, stated that he and his wife, who had a love marriage eight years ago, moved to Hyderabad from Assam.