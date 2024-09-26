Tea tribes marginalised in Assam despite contribution to economy: Soren writes to Himanta

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming that tea tribes were marginalised despite their significant contribution to the economy of the northeastern state. In his letter to Sarma, Soren on Wednesday expressed deep concern about the plight of 70 lakh tea tribe community members in Assam and sought ST status for them. Sarma, the BJP's election co-in charge for Jharkhand, has attacked the JMM government for various reasons recently. "I am acutely aware of the significant challenges faced by the tea tribes in Assam, more so because a majority of them are the indigenous tribes of Jharkhand, including Santhali, Kuruk, Munda, Oraon and others, whose ancestors migrated during colonial rule to work in tea plantations. "I very strongly feel that they meet the criteria for ST status, including their distinct cultural identity, traditional way of life, and vulnerability to exploitation," Soren wrote to Sarma.

He said that although most of the ethnic groups of the tea tribes are recognised as STs in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Assam continued to classify them as OBCs. "Despite their vital contributions to Assam's economy and culture, they continue to be marginalised and denied the benefits and protections accorded to Scheduled Tribes," Soren wrote to Sarma demanding immediate ST status for them. The tea tribes of Assam, while being classified as OBCs, miss out on several crucial government benefits and opportunities due to their non-ST status, including many central government schemes specifically designed for STs, such as the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, the Tribal Development Cooperative Societies (TDCS) scheme, and the National Tribal Health Mission, he said. As non-STs, these tribals are ineligible for many government programmes and schemes designed to uplift marginalised communities like educational scholarships, housing subsidies, and healthcare facilities, he added. "Living far from their ancestral homeland, these tribals may face challenges in preserving their cultural heritage. This can manifest in various forms, such as denial of land rights, limited access to employment opportunities, and prejudice in interpersonal relationships," the letter mentioned. Demanding ST status for them, Soren said, "Their long-standing contributions to the region's economy and culture, their socio-economic deprivation, and their unique cultural heritage warrant this recognition. By doing so, we can address historical injustices, promote social justice, and ensure that the tea tribes enjoy the same rights and opportunities as other marginalised communities in Assam."