Tea garden workers lock gates, demand full 20% bonus in Dooars

Jalpaiguri: Tea garden workers in the Dooars region staged a bold protest on Friday, locking the gates of Subarnapur Tea Garden over non-payment of the state government-mandated 20 per cent bonus. The management had offered only 13.75 per cent, prompting workers to escalate their agitation for the fourth consecutive day.

Subarnapur Tea Garden, located in Rajadangha Panchayat of Kranti Block, spans nearly 150 acres and employs 169 permanent workers. Workers demonstrated throughout the day, physically locking the garden office to press their demands.

“Workers had expected the 20 per cent bonus announced by the state government. Last Monday, management sent a letter offering only 13.75 per cent. We will not accept anything less than 20 per cent,” said Swadhin Roy, a tea worker.

Moh Khadimul, another worker, added, “Since Tuesday, we have been protesting even while working. Today, we locked the office because the bonus was not paid at 20 per cent.”

Veteran worker Saeedul Alam said, “I have been working here for 28 years. Dues are never paid unless we protest. This time, we will insist on the full 20 per cent bonus.”

Responding to the protests, Subarnapur Tea Garden manager Riaj Chowdhury stated, “During the Indian Tea Planters’ Association meeting, workers’ unions were present when the bonus agreement was finalized. For gardens above 50 acres, a 13.75 per cent bonus was agreed upon. Subarnapur does not fall under the large garden category, and that is what we will provide.”