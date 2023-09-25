Tea garden closes down in Darjeeling Hills

DARJEELING: The Management of the Mondakotee Tea Estate in Darjeeling withdrew from the garden on Monday. Lemongrass Organic Tea Estates Pvt. Ltd. issued notice to this effect. They have blamed a Bank for not settling “pending issues” for this. Owing to the financial stalemate between the bank and the Management, the tea garden was closed down on Monday till further notice.



The notice issued by Lemongrass Organic Tea Estates stated “The Management informs all its employees with deep regret that inspite of best efforts by our Company and the directives of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal , Delhi to UCO Bank, Kolkata to settle pending issues within 21 September 2023, the said bank has however refused to comply with the directive to resolve the subject.” Owing to this “the Company is left with no alternative but to withdraw its Management w.e.f 24.09.2023.”

The notice claimed that the company during operating the tea estate from November 28 , 2022 to September 24, 2023, had cleared pending liabilities of the employees, sundry creditors and statutory dues and had suffered huge loss. “Necessary payments to the workmen upto 23.09.23 shall be paid by the Company as and when it becomes due in due course of time” added the notice. The Management urged the Bank to resolve the subject in the larger interest of workers and their families. They have also requested the workers to maintain peace.

Mondakotee Tea Estate is located near Sonada under Jorebungalow Police Station. It has a workforce of 948 including staff and workers.