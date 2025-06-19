TDP-led govt pursuing ‘vengeance’, says Jagan

Rentapalla: YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan on Wednesday accused the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh of abandoning development and welfare to pursue “political vendetta”.

Reddy made these allegations at Rentapalla village in Palnadu district, where he met the family members of Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao, who died by suicide a year ago due to alleged harassment of police and TDP leaders.

“In Andhra state, development and welfare has been completely set aside,” he told reporters. “Vengeance took prominence,” he said.

The former CM was accompanied by Nagamalleshwara Rao’s father.

According to the opposition leader, Nagamalleshwara Rao, who had worked as the deputy sarpanch of Rentapalla village, had been targeted by TDP and Janasena leaders on June 4, 2024 as the general elections results titled in favour of the NDA alliance.

Besides hurling stones at Nagamalleshwara Rao’s home, he alleged that false cases were registered against him, leading to his alleged detention and harassment by police for a few days. wReddy alleged that a circle inspector by the name Rajesh had threatened to open a rowdy sheet against Nagamalleshwara Rao. Following the alleged torture at the hands of police and ruling parties’ leaders, the YSRCP chief said Nagamalleshwara Rao had consumed insecticide.