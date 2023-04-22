TB-free Haryana: CM adopts 5 patients

Chandigarh: With an aim to make Haryana TB-free by 2025, Haryana is taking concrete steps. In this regard, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has adopted five TB-patients.



He also expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for launching the Nikshay Yojana in 2022 for the nutrition of TB patients. The chief minister called upon various organisations and corporates to adopt TB patients in order to nurture them.

This scheme was also launched in Haryana on September 15, 2022. Under this scheme, nutrition kits are given to TB patients who are being adopted by the governor, health minister and eminent citizens, he added.

Khattar said that the Haryana government is determined to make the state TB-free by the year 2025, in order to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India TB-free by 2025.

He urged the TB patients to take benefits of free TB testing and treatment services available at government health institutions.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the TB patients under the Nikshay Yojana through audio-conferencing on Saturday.

During the interaction, the patients expressed gratitude to him for the health facilities and financial assistance being provided by the central and state hovernment for their treatment.

Manohar Lal Khattar said that Tuberculosis is not an incurable disease and if treated it can be cured completely. He assured all the TB patients that they would not face any problem related to nutrition and treatment.

Nutrition kits distributed to 8,000 TB patients

The Chief Minister said that a portal- https://communitysupport.nikshay.in/ has been created for organizations, companies etc, who want to help TB patients in the state. “Various organizations and individuals who want to provide nutritional support to TB patients can visit this portal and register themselves by creating a login ID. They are called Nikshay Mitra. So far, around 1,500 such Nikshay Mitras are registered on this portal,” he added.

He said that till now nutrition kits have been distributed to 8,000 patients in the state under the Nikshay Yojana. These nutrition kits include wheat, rice, groundnut edible oil and pulses etc. This initiative has boosted the morale of TB patients and helped them to become free from the disease, he asserted.

The Chief Minister urged the TB patients to contact the District TB Officer in case of help needed for nutritious food. Khattar elaborated that many companies have come forward and cooperated in this regard. Various corporate companies have adopted 13 districts to make them TB-free.

Nutritional allowance to TB patients

The Chief Minister said that a nutritional allowance of Rs 500 is also being given to TB patients every month during their treatment. So far, about Rs 80 crore has been given directly to the bank accounts of TB patients in the form of nutritional allowance. Including these, Rs 91.39 crore has so far been given to TB patients under various schemes of the National TB Eradication Programme.