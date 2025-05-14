Tatkal PPR and PPS applications halve for HS exams; results to out today

Kolkata: Applications for the Tatkal post-publication review (PPR) and post-publication scrutiny (PPS) of Higher Secondary (HS) examination answer scripts have dropped sharply this year, falling to nearly half of last year’s figures. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will publish the Tatkal results on Wednesday.

According to Council data, only 5,561 students applied for 11,563 answer scripts under the Tatkal facility, compared to 22,870 scripts in 2024.

Introduced in 2024, the Tatkal system aimed to speed up the PPR/PPS process by delivering revised mark sheets within seven days, as opposed to the regular timeline of up to 45 days.

However, interest in the service appears to have waned considerably.

“Initial enthusiasm often fades over time,” said Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya, president of WBCHSE. “Moreover, with undergraduate admissions yet to begin, fewer students may have felt the need to expedite their reviews.”

New eligibility rules may also be discouraging students. While PPS is allowed for all subjects, PPR is restricted to a maximum of two subjects and only for students who have scored higher grades in at least three other subjects than the one(s) for which PPR is sought. Candidates are also barred from applying for PPR in subjects for which scrutiny has already been requested.

This year, 6,104 PPR and 5,459 PPS applications were received under the Tatkal scheme till May 11.

Last year, PPR dominated with 17,893 applications compared to 4,977 for PPS — a trend that now appears more balanced.

The higher fees may also be a factor. Tatkal costs stand at Rs. 600 (PPS) and Rs. 800 (PPR), while the regular options cost Rs. 150 and Rs. 200 respectively.

The regular PPR/PPS application window remains open until May 22. So far, 9,650 students have submitted applications for 22,554 answer scripts.