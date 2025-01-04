Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss collaboration between the Tata Trusts and the government to accelerate the state's economic growth.

Fadnavis tweeted about the meeting which took place at the chief minister's official residence in south Mumbai.

"We discussed various projects where Tata Trusts and the GoM can collaborate to accelerate our state's growth," he wrote on X.

The chief minister thanked Tata for expressing confidence about fostering a strong and enduring partnership between Tata Trusts and the state government.

Noel Tata took over as chairman of Tata Trusts last year, succeeding Ratan Tata who died on October 9, 2024.

Tata Trusts holds 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software Tata Group.